Brendan Rodgers insists he is happy at Leicester and says he sees his long-term future at the club.

Despite a difficult season so far and a quiet January transfer window, Rodgers hopes to see out his deal, which currently runs until 2025.

He said: "I've got two and a half years left on my contract and I really want to be here to develop the team again.

"That's something I hope I can do. I feel it's a challenge in a league that's super competitive, but with a freshness and a rejig, that can help us going forward.

"You're always learning. I'm really excited about where we can take the team. There's going to be a natural rebuild over the next year or so. That excites me because I've virtually worked with a lot of the same players and looked to maximise their talents and careers.

"Some of the players we've brought in have been to support rather than to start. But the chance to rebuild a team and to refresh the hunger, that's the exciting part for me.

"I love being here. I love the relationships. I always think life is about relationships and my relationship with the owner and the board is amazing."