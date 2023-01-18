What do Bournemouth need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Bournemouth need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Donnie: A new centre-back, a decent midfielder and a quality striker.

Ant: On Saturday's performance I feel we need a quality centre-back and a quality goalscorer. The defence was all over the place and there seems to be no passion to survive.

Chris: If the new ownership are serious about survival, a change in manager needs to happen immediately. A manager with experience that new arrivals can trust in to keep the club in the Premier League. Reinforcements are essential in this window.

Braund: We need to sign Danjuma back from Villarreal.

Andrew: I think we should either go for Danjuma or Elanga on loan as if the worst does happen we won’t have ridiculously high wages in the Championship.