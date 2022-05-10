Conte on Klopp's criticism, team improvement and Arsenal
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs manager's news conference:
There are no new injuries, but Conte confirmed Sergio Reguilon is unlikely to play again this season.
On drawing at Liverpool on Saturday, he said: "The players were disappointed after the game because they had the chance to win. If there was one team that should have won the game it was Tottenham."
In response to Jurgen Klopp's criticism over Spurs' style of play, he said: "It's important to be focused on your team after the game rather than look for an alibi over what went wrong. I have respect for Jurgen and I know he respects me a lot."
He said his team has been working "at 120%" since he joined the club in November, adding: "If now we are in this position, fighting for a Champions League place, it means the players improved a lot and they made the important step forward."
On opponents Arsenal, he said: "We are talking about a good team, a really well-organised team. Arteta is doing a really good job. He's had the possibility to work and improve his team. In this moment of the season, it has to give us a big push."