Manager Pep Guardiola will run down his contract at Manchester City, which expires in 2023, rather than signing an extension this summer. The Spaniard will make a "last minute" decision on an extension. (Sky Sports, via Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, forward Raheem Sterling expects to join one of Europe's elite clubs if he leaves the Etihad in the summer, despite strong interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Bayern Munich have joined the race for Manchester United's soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba, with City, Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid already in the hunt for the midfielder's signature. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

If Barcelona do lose Frenkie de Jong in the summer, manager Xavi would look to replace him with City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

