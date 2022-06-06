Salah wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Liverpool player of the season and Mohamed Salah came out on top.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes named Salah on his shortlist, alongside Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Egyptian took 33% of the vote after finishing as Liverpool's top scorer, with 31 goals and 15 assists.

Fellow forward Mane came second with 28%, followed by centre-back Van Dijk on 23% and right-back Alexander-Arnold on 16%.