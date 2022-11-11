De Zerbi on importance of Brighton fans, World Cup call-ups and Villa
Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
There are no fresh injury concerns and De Zerbi said Jakub Moder is aiming to return in the New Year.
De Zerbi doesn't want complacency from his players and said: "Now we have won three in a row, the danger is to think you can win without giving 100%. This is a mistake."
He wants to make the most of the home advantage and said: "The fans are very, very important. The strategy is to play with them. The start against Chelsea showed that and was important."
The Italian said "it's an honour" for Brighton to have eight players at the World Cup because "it's the most important competition".
On those who missed out, he added: "I'm sorry for Dunk and Welbeck, but me, the fans and the club should be very happy for the others."
He said Aston Villa are a good side and "it will be difficult but we are good enough to win".