R﻿oberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:

T﻿here are no fresh injury concerns and De Zerbi said Jakub Moder is aiming to return in the New Year.

D﻿e Zerbi doesn't want complacency from his players and said: "Now we have won three in a row, the danger is to think you can win without giving 100%. This is a mistake."

H﻿e wants to make the most of the home advantage and said: "The fans are very, very important. The strategy is to play with them. The start against Chelsea showed that and was important."

T﻿he Italian said "it's an honour" for Brighton to have eight players at the World Cup because "it's the most important competition".

On those who missed out, he added: "I'm sorry for Dunk and Welbeck, but me, the fans and the club should be very happy for the others."

H﻿e said Aston Villa are a good side and "it will be difficult but we are good enough to win".

