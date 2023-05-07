Hearts 0-2 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: "Frustration is the overriding feeling. We put so much into it. Most of the first half was played in the Celtic half. We had the better chances

"One moment has set us back but we dealt with it well. The game then falls into that first goal category and, unfortunately for us it was Celtic who got it."

On the red card for Alex Cochrane just before half-time, he says: "I disagree with the decision. Nick Walsh has made the right decision, he's a good referee and he was up with play.

"There's a lot of work before he [Daizen Maeda] gets a shot on goal. It's meant to be a clear and obvious error. Today, we were in a good place right until that moment."