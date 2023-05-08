Erik ten Hag says a Champions League place is "in our hands" as Manchester United look to hold off a charging Liverpool side.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham left United fourth in the table on 63 points, just one point above rivals Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand on the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side have win six games in a row to put themselves in position for a top four place should United or Newcastle slip up in their remaining four games.

Finishing in the top four remains in United's hands who require three wins from home games against Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham as well as a trip to Bournemouth to edge out Liverpool.

Ten Hag remains confident despite their stuttering form and said after the defeat: "It's not about Liverpool, it's about us and because of the table, we have everything in our hands.

"If we bring our performance and our standards we'll win games. We don't have to look to others, we have to look at ourselves and find a way to win and get back to our levels."