Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “A very good performance. The second half, we made sure Alisson got a yellow card for timewasting which means we must have done something right at Anfield. We caused Liverpool quite a few problems and of course when you perform like that I am disappointed we didn’t get anything out of it.

“First-half we were good, we limited to them the goal and the chance. We could have done better in the goal situation. Then we had the disallowed goal which could have changed things.

“Second half we created a lot of trouble and frustration for Liverpool. The only little thing is the last quality on the final pass or cross. That could have been the cutting edge. But mentality wise, coming here, pressing high, being brave, going after them – we did that very well.”