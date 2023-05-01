Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour believes watching and learning from Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister aided his impressive performance in Albion's 6-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The midfielder made only his third Premier League start of the season in the Seagulls' record-breaking win.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gilmour said: "I took my opportunity. It's hard to fill in Mosies' and Alexis' job. They've been playing brilliantly all season - I had to be patient, wait for my opportunity and try to take it.

"When I've played, I've studied them and watched them in my position. What they've done this season in receiving the ball, playing forward, breaking the lines - they've been absolutely brilliant. When I've been in training I've been trying to do that. To get my opportunity and try that in the game felt good."

Gilmour also heaped praise on youngster Julio Enciso, who registered four assists against Wolves.

"He's crazy. I call him crazy," he said.

"He's a very very good player, very talented. He will only get better. He's only 19 and, with the way he trains and the way he plays, he's showing the fans what he can do. When he gets his opportunity, he's taken it."

