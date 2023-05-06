St Johnstone 1-0 Dundee Utd: What the manager said

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean told BBC Sportsound: "It's a great three points for us, a good performance as well.

"You can see all the hard work we're doing on the training field coming off and I think we can get better as a team.

"It's only one result, though, and now we look to Motherwell next week. I just want to win the next game. I'm not really interested in what other clubs do or say.

"The boys have been fantastic since I took over and we just need to keep working hard."