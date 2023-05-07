Future can wait as Youan focuses on Hibs' Euro fight

Elie Youan is refusing to be drawn on his future beyond the summer as he focuses on helping Hibs to secure European football.

The 23-year-old French forward scored his seventh goal of the campaign in Saturday's win over St Mirren and Hibs have the option to buy him at the end of his season-long loan from Swiss side St Gallen.

"For the moment I am just focused on the next four games," said Youan. "After that I will think about my future."

The 2-1 weekend victory moved Hibs within a point of fourth-place Hearts, who host Celtic on Sunday, and Youan added: "We need to win as much as possible to get a European place. So the victory was more important than me scoring.

"In the changing room everyone has the same way of thinking, we want European football and are focused on that goal.

"We need to give 100% and anything is possible. We are confident and playing well."