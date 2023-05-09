Fulham manager Marco Silva has praised captain Tom Cairney after his impressive display in Monday's 5-3 win over struggling Leicester.

The midfielder has struggled for a consistent place in the side this season, starting just three Premier League games, but took full advantage of his opportunity against the Foxes by scoring twice - his first league goals of the campaign.

"Tom is always a player that can give us the calmness to start the game, even some moments under pressure he can give us what we need," said Silva.

"Of course he knows I am pushing him to arrive in certain areas, to be between the lines.

"In some moments, first and second phase, we need players like him to start well, but when the game goes forward and we are in our defensive half, we need him to arrive in certain areas as well."

Silva acknowledged his lack of game time so far this season, but said he "deserves" his chance and is building relationships on the pitch.

"Two great finishes, two great goals from him. Top quality player. We know his quality on the ball, everything that he can do," added the Portuguese.

"I'm pleased to see him working hard off the ball, understanding the moments, understanding the moments to press higher with Vini [Carlos Vinicius], the moments that he should drop to help the other midfielders as well. It was a very good performance from him and I'm really pleased for him.

"He deserves it and he's having a good season, even if he's not playing every time from the start. All of the last season for him has been good."