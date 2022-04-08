Palace are unbeaten in seven games and Vieira was asked how he keeps the player's feet on the ground: "We have always had them on the ground. I was really pleased with the performance against Arsenal. The challenge for us is to find consistency and to try to repeat those kind of games and performances."

The Eagles are ninth in the table, but it is unlikely they will be able to catch the teams above them: "This is the excitement and pressure we want to put on our shoulder. We want to be higher in the league - to be higher you have to do a really good result against Leicester."

Palace have the FA Cup semi final against Chelsea next week but Vieira says focus is only on the league game on Sunday: "It is not in my thinking and it is not in the players' thinking - and that will not have an impact on the starting XI I am going to choose."

Wilfried Zaha has been a key player for a long time at Palace and Vieira spoke about his importance to the team: "Wilfried is a massive, important player for us. We are stronger when he is in the team. Every team in the league, you have a player to make a difference - and Wilfried is one of them for us."