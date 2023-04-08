Wolves 1-0 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I thought the performance in the first half was 70% or so. It was enough for it to be an even game and there was a rocket from them out of nowhere.

"In the second half there was more energy, more chances and we got more people in the box. Maybe it was that feeling [missing on if] we could score. We have been working here for one or two days and it's about getting an understanding of that and the mindset of the team.

"There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve and I think that performance summed it up. I have to get an understanding of it. When I say mindset, it's not necessarily a negative. You have to get used to winning and make it a habit. Credit to Wolves today, they were physical and stuck in for a win.

"We will work and recreate. We will get into those positions and repeat it. Maybe there's a feeling you won't score. I've been there before and as a club we need to address it.

"It's not where the club wants to be but it's the reality and we have to work through it. You have to get to a point where you can move forward. We need to lift it more than we did today."