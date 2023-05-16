Former Premier League player Steve Brown believes Mauricio Pochettino is well matched to get the best out of Chelsea's recent signings.

January signings Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile penned lengthy deals as part of owner Todd Bohley's long-term recruitment strategy.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Podcast podcast, Brown said: "I think it is a decent appointment personally. We spoke about it a few weeks back and I said that is who I would have went for, just because he knows the league well.

"He went well at Southampton and was excellent at Spurs and I think it is a good appointment. I do think in terms of the squad age and what they are bringing in, he is probably that young, vibrant, exciting manager to get the best out of a youngster.

"What will interest me the most is the 20-25 players he will pick and the ones he leaves out and that will be a very telling story. It is a manager walking into a club with a lot of work required to get to where you want to be, in terms of your 20 players you trust implicitly to put out on that pitch every week to do the business for you.

"However I think he will get there, I don’t think we will see another season as poor as this one for Chelsea."

