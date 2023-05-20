Key stats - Brentford surpass last season, while Kane nets for no reward (again)

  • Tottenham suffered their first defeat against Brentford since March 1948 (2-0 in the second tier), ending a run of 14 consecutive meetings in which they had either won (9) or drawn (5) against the Bees.

  • Brentford picked up their 14th victory of the Premier League campaign, surpassing their total from last season (13) with a game to play. This is their most wins in a top-flight season since 1938-39 (also 14).

  • In Tottenham's case, 2022-23 is just the second time in a 38-game Premier League season that a side has both scored and conceded 60+ goals (66 scored, 62 conceded), with the other occasion also being Spurs in 2007-08.

  • Bryan Mbeumo scored his first ever Premier League brace for Brentford, on what was his 72nd appearance for the club in the top-flight.

  • Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored in 25 different Premier League games this season, the most by a player in a 38-game season in the competition. However, he’s also scored in a league-high seven defeats this season, with only one player netting in more losses in a single campaign – Jamie Vardy in 2017-18 (9).

Related Topics