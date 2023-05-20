Tottenham suffered their first defeat against Brentford since March 1948 (2-0 in the second tier), ending a run of 14 consecutive meetings in which they had either won (9) or drawn (5) against the Bees.

Brentford picked up their 14th victory of the Premier League campaign, surpassing their total from last season (13) with a game to play. This is their most wins in a top-flight season since 1938-39 (also 14).

In Tottenham's case, 2022-23 is just the second time in a 38-game Premier League season that a side has both scored and conceded 60+ goals (66 scored, 62 conceded), with the other occasion also being Spurs in 2007-08.

Bryan Mbeumo scored his first ever Premier League brace for Brentford, on what was his 72nd appearance for the club in the top-flight.