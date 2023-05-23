Manchester United shouldn't "give up" on Jadon Sancho yet, but it has been a "disappointing season" from him.

The winger has yet to fully settle into the United side since his arrival for £73m in 2021 and, despite a positive start, has spent much of this campaign away from the starting line-up as he struggled for confidence and fitness.

Sancho started in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, but had little impact and was substituted after 72 minutes.

"It was just a typical Jadon Sancho performance," said BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater on the stations The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"He's very good when he has the ball at his feet, he's in the box and he's got players ahead of him, but when he's got space in behind he does look a little bit useless because he's not that sort of player.

"I'm just not sure he's an Erik ten Hag style of player, which sounds bizarre because Erik ten Hag is a possession-based manager and Jadon Sancho is the type of player that can get the ball in tight spaces and find a pass, find a one-two, but I'm just not sure he works with the rest of these United players.

"I'm sure if Ten Hag makes a few new signings, I'll be interested to see how he links up with a new number nine. I'm not saying give up on Sancho, but I do think it's been a relatively disappointing season from him."

