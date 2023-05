Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Two consecutive home wins had revived Hibernian's hopes of a third-place finish, but the failure to rattle a Rangers side reeling from injuries will be a sore one for Lee Johnson and his side.

The home manager will, nevertheless, be pleased with the number of chances created and will know that, if they can be more clinical up front and tighten up at the back, they can still secure European football next season.