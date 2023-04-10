England striker Tash Dowie says Liverpool's lack of confidence was once again all too evident in the early stages of the 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal at Anfield, but said the response to an "embarrassing" start was hugely impressive.

The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead but Mohamed Salah's goal just before the break paved the way for a vastly improved second 45 minutes.

"We didn't disappoint in the end and were unlucky not to win it," the Reds fan and Liverpool Women forward said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The first 20 minutes was pretty awful and was, unfortunately, the typical Liverpool we have been seeing for most of the season. It was pretty poor. Some of the players were unrecognisable.

"We gave Arsenal two sloppy goals, two quite embarrassing goals. The second goal was just down to basic errors.

"The crowd were flat. The players didn't look confident but they finished the half really strong. The second half we completely dominated and Arsenal couldn't get out of their half.

"Mo had 11 shots on goal and it just wasn't his day. We were wasteful in front of goal. Overall, I think Arsenal will be happy with the point.

"The atmosphere was electric and you could see the players reacting to that."

