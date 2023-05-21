Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will need to use their three remaining Premier League matches to make sure his players are "fit, sharp and ready" before the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

This is the view of former City defender Nedum Onuoha, speaking shortly after Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest confirmed a fifth title in six years for Guardiola's side.

"You don't want to finish the season with three bad performances before the two finals," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Knowing that now the pressure in terms of winning the league title is gone, they can celebrate a little bit today, but for them it's business.

"The manager himself will know he needs to see certain things from the players to make sure that they're fit, sharp and ready heading into that final stretch of the season where they could come away with the Treble.

"The work they've put in with the league has been astonishing. I think they struggled to a certain extent after the World Cup with most of the players being away, but what a moment it could be for them.

"Going to Etihad Stadium on Sunday from a fan perspective - it's going to be a party atmosphere and that's a real privilege still to feel that and know that at the end of the game you're going to be lifting the Premier League trophy."

