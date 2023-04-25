Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On reports that Evan Ferguson has agreed a new deal, he said: "Evan Ferguson is very important for us, and he can keep improving a lot."

Solly March has reacted "very well" to his Wembley penalty miss and the Italian said: "We love him and we support him, especially when we lose."

Reflecting on Sunday, he said: "To get big results against big teams, you need some luck and we didn't get any. We played a fantastic game and did our best."

There is "a lot of motivation" for Albion players "to achieve our target and reach a European place".

He added: "We can change the history of the club in these last nine games."

Facundo Buonanotte will start against Forest and De Zerbi said: "I'm trying to understand the right moment to put the young players on the pitch."

Steve Cooper's side "are a strong team" but De Zerbi insisted "we are ready".

