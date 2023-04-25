De Zerbi on Ferguson contract, March reaction and 'motivation' for Europe

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On reports that Evan Ferguson has agreed a new deal, he said: "Evan Ferguson is very important for us, and he can keep improving a lot."

  • Solly March has reacted "very well" to his Wembley penalty miss and the Italian said: "We love him and we support him, especially when we lose."

  • Reflecting on Sunday, he said: "To get big results against big teams, you need some luck and we didn't get any. We played a fantastic game and did our best."

  • There is "a lot of motivation" for Albion players "to achieve our target and reach a European place".

  • He added: "We can change the history of the club in these last nine games."

  • Facundo Buonanotte will start against Forest and De Zerbi said: "I'm trying to understand the right moment to put the young players on the pitch."

  • Steve Cooper's side "are a strong team" but De Zerbi insisted "we are ready".

