Man United 2-0 Wolves: What Lopetegui said

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui speaking to the BBC: "We tried to compete with them [Man Utd]. Maybe not sure in the first half but they did not have many clear chances. With their first goal it was our only mistake and their only chance in the first half.

"After in the second half we had to take more risks. When we dominated them, we had good situations which we could have finished better. Maybe in the last part of the match we didn't have that 'Killer feeling.' We have to finish better, have more intent.

"Then of course when you don' take advantage of the good chances you have against Manchester United, in the last moments they had two or three very good counter attacks. Dan Bentley made some very good saves.

"But analysing the match as a whole, they didn't have lots of clear chances, neither did we. We had some chances in the box where I think we should do better. In the end maybe they deserve to win."