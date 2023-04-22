Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

With a difficult run of fixtures on the horizon, Everton’s place in the top flight is under serious threat after their winless run was extended to five games at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees were boosted by the return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who made his first start since early February after recovering from a hamstring injury.

But they were poor in possession in the early stages, leaving Calvert-Lewin isolated against Palace centre-backs Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

Alex Iwobi forced a fine save out of Sam Johnstone in the first half, before Calvert-Lewin shot narrowly wide in the second.

Mason Holgate, who replaced Ben Godfrey at right-back in south London, endured a torrid afternoon againts Jordan Ayew and was shown a second yellow card late on after clipping the Ghanaian's heels.

After hosting Newcastle on Thursday, Everton face fellow strugglers Leicester - who swapped places with Sean Dyche's team with victory over Wolves - at the King Power Stadium a week on Monday.