Mason confirmed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not be available for Sunday's match, while other injuries are being assessed on a day-to-day basis.

After Harry Kane's performance in helping his side comeback from 2-0 down against Manchester United, Mason feels people don't "appreciate" how good the England captain is, adding: "He is incredible. Watching as a coach, it's a pleasure. This country should appreciate we've got a really special talent."

On the turnaround against United, he said: "We were together and had belief in what we were doing. It is important we carry on that way."

He said Thursday "wasn't about" the coaches, adding that the players "put so much effort into it, to stay strong together at the end is a positive as well".

With a short turnaround before a crucial match at Liverpool, Mason said Spurs need to "focus on recovery", physically and mentally.

He added: "We focus on ourselves. We think we can hurt the opposition, but also have to respect the opposition and try to get a positive result."