Ryan Mason says Tottenham will stick together between now and the season and said Thursday's comeback against Manchester United "proved to me what I already thought".

In his first game back as interim boss, Spurs scored twice after the break to rescue a point against Erik ten Hag's side.

Mason said: "It's been difficult after Sunday [at Newcastle] because the manner in which we lost wasn't nice for anyone to be involved with.

"But the most important thing, from now until the end of the season, will always be to stick together as a team.

"Small details can change games, change results - but, ultimately, the most important thing is to be together. And to everyone - the fans, the outside world looking in - they'll see a team that's solid and united together. And when you are that you have a chance of success.

"[We have] big character, big personalities. We've stuck together, kept believing and acted as a team throughout the whole game. That pleases me after what happened at the weekend because we probably didn't have that as a group.

"And off the back of how the first half went in terms of the scoreline, to go out at half-time and stick together, fight for each other - it really got our fans involved. I thought they helped us massively, and it's pleasing.

"It proved a lot to me what I already thought about this group, but to see that on the pitch is a good feeling."

Did you know?