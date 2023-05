Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about his row with referee Paul Tierney in Sunday's win over Tottenham and feels "the whole thing should never have happened".

The Liverpool boss said he acted "out of emotion and out of anger".

He added: "We won a football game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines were what I created and I really regret that.

"It’s absolutely not necessary and that’s really not how it should be."