Hewitt recalls 'tension & nerves' before the 'biggest game of our lives'

Gothenburg hero John Hewitt has been taking a meander down memory lane to relieve that famous night 40 years ago.

Hewitt gave an insight into the build-up to the final against Real Madrid: "The weather turned overnight. It was torrential rain. We had a lazy day, got up for breakfast and lunch, had a couple of hours of kip in the afternoon and got ready for the game.

"Once we got into the dressing room, you could see the tension and nerves. We realised that we were playing in the biggest game of our lives.

"I was a bit disappointed to not start, but I never really thought I would, so I was just glad I was on the bench and could hopefully come on and sneak a goal.

"We walked on to the pitch together, had a little kick about and then went to the bench. We were wrapped up in sleeping bags trying to keep ourselves warm. When you put the ball down, it was floating on the water. You were kicking it, but the ball didn't go anywhere."

