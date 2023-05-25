Manchester United are willing to pay £55m for Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and are aiming to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the 24-year-old's signature. (Mail, external)

Mount is leaning towards Manchester United if Chelsea decide to sell. (The Athletic - subscription required, external)

Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer after agreeing a deal for his club team-mate and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Il Mattino via Mirror, external)

However, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, still remains Manchester United's first-choice striker option and the club will move early in the window in attempt to make negotiations smoother. (Guardian, external)

Gareth Southgate says Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, 30, and 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time is "concerning" as the England manager called the pair up for the upcoming Euro qualifiers. (Guardian, external)

