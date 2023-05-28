'We just have to look to the future' - Harrison

Leeds goalscorer Jack Harrison speaking to BT Sport: "It's a really tough one to take. We knew what was on the line and tried to give our best. Intensity and aggression was not our downfall but it was small details here and there.

"We just have to recover from here and look to future. We can see how much it means to the fans, to the city, which is so passionate."

On whether the managerial churn at Elland Road has had a negative impact: "I'm not one to say on that - it's up to the people making decisions.

"As players we have to crack on and do our best. We’re the ones playing the game and we have to get on with it, regardless of the situation. That’s all we can do."