Beale on Rome trip, 'dangerous' Aberdeen, and injury updates
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premierhsip clash with Aberdeen on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Team News: Scott Wright is back in the match day squad, Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent will be back for next week's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, but Antonio Colak is still a doubt, and Ryan Jack will miss the next three to four weeks.
Beale said he doesn't think you should be 'penalised more for asking the question', when asked about Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie receiving an increased suspension following the Pittodrie club's unsuccessful appeal.
Beale revealed that he was in Rome last weekend watching potential signings, but would not disclose any names.
Said he is fully focused on a 'dangerous' Aberdeen side, and will play the strongest team available to him.