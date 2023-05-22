Have Dundee United players taken their eye off the ball?

Sportscene pundit James McFadden is concerned for Dundee United's Scottish Premiership safety, especially with striker Steven Fletcher's fitness in doubt.

The former Scotland international missed Saturday's defeat to Livingston, with manager Jim Goodwin adding he is "touch and go" for Wednesday's crucial clash with Kilmarnock.

"Dundee United are in trouble," McFadden said on Saturday night's highlights show.

"A few weeks back they got three wins in a row and it looks like they’re out of it. I don’t know if the players have taken their eye off the ball, I know for a fact that Jim Goodwin wouldn’t have - there’d still be the same preparation - but I don’t know if the players felt as though that was it, they were safe.

"Then add in the fact that Steven Fletcher is missing, he’s pivotal. Any time they’re playing well, he seems to be at the forefront of that.

"Clearly we’re running out of time and when you lose a player like Fletcher, it’s a massive player to lose and it makes it really tough for them."