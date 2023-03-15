Erik ten Hag acknowledged the progress made by Manchester United since his arrival at the club, but says "there is still a gap" when it comes to challenging for the Premier League title.

Despite an impressive first season under the Dutchman, United are still 16 points off league leaders Arsenal.

When asked how far off fighting for the title he thinks his side are, Ten Hag said: "I think we have made good progress, but also we have to acknowledge there is still a gap.

"I couldn’t expect that we close that gap that quickly. We want to win every game, no matter which opponent.

"The Premier League was never as difficult as it is now, so many competitors. It is not a two-horse race, it's a five, six, seven-horse race.

"For what we want, there are six or seven clubs more [who want the same]. You have to be very good if you want to win the league. We are aiming for that.

"They will invest and spend big money, they have great managers and great players so it’s a lot about details.

"We have beaten all the teams in the Premier League so we are capable of doing it, but we are aware within the club that we still have some steps to go.

"Don’t think too far ahead, we have to think game by game. That is the base of our success."