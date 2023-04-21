United players 'want to make amends' - Goodwin

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has hailed the work done by his players in climbing off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, but has called on them to improve further still in the final six games of the season, starting at home to Livingston on Saturday.

“I can’t emphasise enough how good the players have been to work with," he said. "They want to make amends for what has been a difficult and challenging season. There’s a lot of football still to be played - we can’t take our eye off the ball and I won’t let that happen.

“A lot of teams at this point in the season start to wind down, and the players start to have one eye on where they’re going on their summer holidays but we haven’t allowed that to filter into the group.

"We want to be going to the games after the split fitter than we were eight weeks ago, and our curve going up rather than declining, and I think we’re starting to see that.

“There’s a really good atmosphere about the place given recent results. It was important that we got that momentum and that we showed we’re able to put a run of positive results together. The important thing now is that it’s in our hands. We can’t get carried away, we can’t rest on our laurels, we have to keep working hard in training and keep our foot on the pedal.

"We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but one bad result in our favour and one good result for the teams below us can flip it all on its head again. We have to approach every game in the right manner."