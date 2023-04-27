West Ham 1-2 Liverpool: Analysis

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It has been a tough season for Liverpool, who came second in 2021-22, losing out to Manchester City by one point as the title race went to the final day of the season.

They went out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, competitions they won last season, at the fourth-round phase and were hammered 6-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Therefore, to miss out on European football altogether would be a massive setback for Jurgen Klopp's side.

They may have to settle for the Europa League at best and will need to finish fifth or sixth to qualify for the second-tier European competition, while seventh would leave them in the play-offs for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

This win over West Ham takes them sixth and above Tottenham on goal difference, who they meet at Anfield on Sunday.

However, Champions League football looks beyond the Reds as they are six points behind third-placed Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, with both sides having at least one game in hand.