"We should be focusing on the derby, not wasting time with this," Benfica's players insisted.

It was late December and manager Jorge Jesus had gathered his squad to discuss things that had been said in the dressing room following the 3-0 defeat by Porto in the Portuguese Cup.

Jesus had missed that game because of suspension, but was told that one of the team's captains, Pizzi, had insulted him and so asked the veteran midfielder to repeat what he had said, word for word.

Pizzi denied having offended him. Jesus didn't believe it and announced the midfielder would no longer be training with the first team.

As the 67-year-old coach left the room, the rest of the squad talked for a minute and came to a quick decision: if Pizzi was left out of the session, they wouldn't train either.

There was no turning back - it was Jesus versus the players.

Read Marcus Alves' full story as Liverpool prepare to face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals