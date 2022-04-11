Man City 2-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

This game was the first time Manchester City had scored first and not gone on to win in the Premier League this season; they had won all 22 games when scoring first before Sunday.

Kevin de Bruyne scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season, only netting more in one previous campaign (13 in 2019-20). In all competitions, De Bruyne has scored in his last four matches for City, his longest run of consecutive scoring games for the club.

Liverpool are now winless in five top-flight matches against City (D3 L2), their joint-longest run without a victory against them along with a five game run between November 2011 and December 2013.