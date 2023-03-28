Manchester City have no plans to sell midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, despite the 27-year-old making only limited appearances since his move from Leeds United. (Football Insider), external

However, Phillips is said to be prepared to leave City amid fears his lack of playing time may affect his chances of being selected for England. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund want to sign City's 19-year-old midfielder Shea Charles. (Bild - in German), external

