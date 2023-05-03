Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Seamus Coleman has revealed he should be back in contention for Everton’s final games of the season after a scan revealed there was no serious injury to his knee.

The Blues captain was stretchered off in the 2-2 draw at Leicester on Monday and it was feared he had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage that would end his season.

However, the 34-year-old has revealed he will “be back soon” as the club battles to avoid relegation with four games left.