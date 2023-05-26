Robson on Clarkson, Miovski injury, and Celtic
- Published
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been talking to the media before his side's final league game away to Celtic on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
On the rumours suggesting Leighton Clarkson could stay at the club permanently, Robson said that players have parent clubs and he won’t talk about them until there’s news.
Says the players deserve "huge credit" for securing European football next season, adding that the fans and players' celebrations were what gave him satisfaction.
Bojan Miovski will see a specialist on Monday after being carried off with an ankle injury in the win over St Mirren.
Robson doesn’t see the Celtic match as a chance to give fringe players minutes, and is treating it like any other game.