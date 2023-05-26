Postecoglou expects 'tricky' summer

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says this summer's transfer window will be a challenging one as other clubs look at his key players.

"We're not close to confirming anyone," said Postecoglou. "But our work started a while back. It's an ongoing thing.

"I think this transfer market will potentially could be a tricky one for us. They could come for some of our key players. We've got to be ready for that.

"We've got to insure ourselves against those kinds of things happening. We've identified players we think will make us a better side but also give us the insurance if we lose a couple.

"Over the course of events things will get announced but the work is ongoing."

Postecoglou also spoke about his pride at lifting the Premiership trophy on Saturday when Celtic host Aberdeen.

"It's hard earned," he said. "It's on the back of people buying in and believing in something, and sacrifices being made and getting through moments of doubt.

"Nothing is given to you, you have to earn everything and there is a responsibility at this football club to deliver success. So that moment when we lift the trophy, I'll be extremely proud."