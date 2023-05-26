Blaney ready to kick on under Kettlewell

Shane Blaney is determined to use the summer to ignite his Motherwell career after having to bide his time to impress Stuart Kettlewell.

The Irishman, a January arrival from Sligo Rovers, saw his progress stalled by injury then found it tough to break into an in-form team.

But Blaney got his first start under Kettlewell in the midweek draw at Livingston and is ready to kick on.

"The injury came at a bad time for me,” said the 24-year-old.

“That's football and I couldn't get too down about it but it's great to get back in and any time I have been called upon, it's been brilliant.

"It was brilliant to get a start on Wednesday night. I feel like I get on very well with the manager and I really like working with him, he has been brilliant since he came in. His ideas and the way he wants to play football are right up my street.

"I am really looking forward to finishing off the season and in pre-season kicking on again.

"It was different coming at Christmas and a full pre-season is massive for any player, getting the build-up of games leading into the season. It is really exciting for me.

"I feel like I can definitely do very well here from everything I have seen."