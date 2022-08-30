"You can see the team are more determined. That Fulham game, there's no way Arsenal of last season would have won that game."

That's the view of former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell on the Gunners' start to the season and their comeback win over the Cottagers.

Speaking the The Football News Show, Campbell said: "It's all Mikel Arteta. He has had some real rough times, had some big decisions to make and he has made them. Some huge players - Ozil, Aubameyang - he had to clear the decks.

"Now we are starting to see how he builds his team and squad. I think the players have responded to him. The players he has brought in and those already there have connected straight away.

"There wee players brought in last season that are now maturing a bit. Adding a bit more quality at centre-forward, also with Zinchenko, I think Arsenal are in a better position than maybe in 10-15 years.

"The team went through some pain last season. I know that, especially when you lose fourth position.

"It's a great start, yes. There are bigger tests ahead. Saturday was a big hurdle to get over it and they did. So long may it continue."

