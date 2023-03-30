Unai Emery says Aston Villa's recent run of form has given his side an "exciting" opportunity to climb into the Premier League's top 10.

Villa, who have not recorded a top-half finish since returning to the top flight in 2019, have taken 10 points from their past four games to move within four points of sixth-placed Liverpool.

Speaking before Saturday's game at Chelsea, Villa boss Emery said: "We are in the same position, still 11th, but really close with the same points as Chelsea and close to the other teams who are having very good seasons, like Fulham, Brentford and Brighton. We are very excited about the possibility to be close to them.

"After our three defeats against Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal, the reaction was amazing. In the past four matches, we spoke about the possibility to get ready to be in the top 10 or to continue struggling and be at the bottom.

"When I arrived here, we were struggling at the bottom of the table. The reaction from the players, the club, the supporters and the coaches was amazing. We are now clear of the bottom positions and now we can think that our new challenge is to be in the top 10. We have this opportunity, starting this Saturday."