Fit-again McGowan fired up for top-six scramble

Ryan McGowan aims to make the most of his unexpected availability by helping St Johnstone sneak a top-six spot.

The 33-year-old defender, out since January with a groin injury, is back ahead of schedule and ready to face Aberdeen on Saturday as Callum Davidson's men eye a strong finish to the pre-split fixtures.

Saints lie eighth, six points behind St Mirren and seven adrift of Livingston with four games left in the race for the top half.

“The physios were expecting it to be a much longer injury, I got two weeks off which was good,” McGown said.

“I got to go back to Australia and see some friends and family which was really good and I think that actually helped with my recovery.

“I’m back a lot quicker than expected which is really good news.

“I was only expecting to catch the last two games of the season so for me it's a great little boost that we've got so many games left.

“The league is pretty tight, if a couple of results go our way and we can get a couple of wins we look to still try to get into the top six.

“There’s a few big games coming up that we know that if we can win those we're looking at trying to get into that top six, if not we want finish as high as we possibly can.”