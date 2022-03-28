Gary Gowers from My Football Writer, external thinks Norwich are sinking without trace (scroll down to read - 23 March, 17:32). We've been asking you whether you agree.

Here's a snapshot of your replies:

Ted: I understand Gary’s view. However, I disagree with him on this one. I believe that we have a good chance. In January, the win at Charlton in the FA Cup was what we needed and we went on a good string of results until Man City and Liverpool came along. If we can do what we did in January, we have a good chance as we don’t have any of the top three left. Prediction: 17th

Tony: Unfortunately, Norwich desperately need a change of ownership. The club is run by elderly, comparative paupers who don't have any ambition for Norwich, just bumble along as others forge ahead. Sleep-walking to oblivion. But we Norwich fans are keen for change and investment. Times have changed, Delia Smith hasn't. Time to go.

Arthur: Points: 23. Position: 20th. We’ll win against Burnley and get a couple of draws, but nothing too nice. We’ll go down and hopefully come back up with a stronger squad and with Pukki getting to 100 goals. Come on you YELLOWS!!!

What do you think? Have your say here