Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid: What the managers said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Once the first goal went in they've go that quality to take control of the game, they pressed on and were able to exploit the spaces we left.

"Up until the 60-minute mark when they scored we were well in the game, but you learn at this level that if you don't take your chances you'll be punished.

"Every game is going to be hard, it's the Champions League. I don't think the next game is going to be any different. We've just got to make sure we end up on the positive side of the ledger."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: "It was like two games, first half we suffered a bit with intensity, second half we had control.

"We were not surprised [with Celtic's start]. We knew they could start really fast. We were lucky because they hit the post.

"Second half, was much better. When we opened to scoring it was easier for us to control the ball."