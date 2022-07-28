It's fair to say Lawrence Shankland's arrival is a signing that has caught the imagination of the Hearts support.

And while he's hoping to give the Tynecastle crowd something to shout about, the Scotland cap, who last represented his country in 2020, is hoping a run in the Hearts team can propel him back into Scotland contention.

“Of course. Everybody wants to play for their national team but obviously it’s been a couple of years since I was involved," he said. "These things happen.

"You see people getting back in and it’s something I want to do. First and foremost I want want to be successful here and be a good player for this football club and then if the national team come calling from that then fair enough."