Real Madrid v Chelsea: Team news

Winger Christian Pulisic could return to the Chelsea squad having missed out on the defeat by Brentford following his return from international duty.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi will not feature for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel confirming his absence because of Achilles and lower back problems.

Jorginho, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic could all return to Tuchel's starting XI for a repeat of last season's semi-final, having been on the bench for their shock 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Is there a place for Pulisic in your starting XI?