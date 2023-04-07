Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are focusing on their own gameplan rather than what Celtic will do in Saturday's league derby.

And he insists Rangers' impressive form on the road - they have won all nine away matches under Michael Beale - gives the players confidence as they look to "rectify" their Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic.

"We have to have a good performance throughout the 90 minutes," Tavernier said.

"We've performed really well away from home, we're in a good space and we've got to continue that by doing our talking on the pitch, applying ourselves and getting the result we want.

"We need to play what we believe in and what we've been working on every day, and take our game to them no matter how they play.

"There's obviously determination. It's against our rivals and we didn't display what we wanted to in the [Viaplay Cup] final. It's a chance to rectify that and we're looking forward to it."